Both will willingly use the mechanisms available to the state to suppress views and actions they disapprove of when, in many instances, there are already routes that can be taken to prevent such protests going too far.The treatment of Palestine Action is a good example of this. On Wednesday, the House of Commons was asked to vote on whether to proscribe three organisations as terrorist groups under the Terrorism Act: two neo-Nazi groups—the Russian Imperial Movement and the Maniacs Murder Cult—and Palestine Action.By linking these three groups together, the government put MPs into an impossible position. There is no doubt that the two white supremacist organisations listed clearly meet the threshold for proscription. But, as one Liberal Democrat MP explained, the vote was all-or-nothing. Parliament wasn’t allowed to assess each group on its own merits.Dr AL Pinkerton, the Liberal Democrat MP for Surrey Heath, explained the dilemma he faced on Facebook: By my count, six Liberal Democrat MPs, including Dr Pinkerton abstained in this way, others stayed away altogether. Thursday's Guardian contained a number of letters on this subject , including one by former Greenham Common activist, Dr Lynne Jones. It is worth quoting it in full:It is worth recording that, on the criteria being deployed by the Labour Government, the suffragettes would have also been proscribed, possibly the antit-apartheid movement too and, even further back, the Chartists, as well as many other protest groups, all of whom are now acknowledged by some of the same Ministers who want to ban Palestine Action as organisatons that secured social reform by direct action.