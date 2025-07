While the debate as to what exactly Reform's policies are goes on, it is worth looking again as what exactly they are doing in areas where they control local government. The indications are that Reform are pretty much the sort of self-interested politicians we would expect, whose priorities are suspect to say the least.The first indication of this trend was found in Scarborough where, as the BBC report , Reform UK Mayor Thomas Murray, will be given a £3,500 allowance, after the authority's annual budget was approved last week, a 600% increase:When questioned about this increase, Reform leader, Nigel Farage said he had no idea, which is pretty much par for the course.And then there is the 19-year-old leader of Warwickshire council, George Finch, who the Guardian says initiated a scheme to spend £150,000 on hiring political advisers at a county council despite pledging to cut waste and save money.He put the plan forward after being narrowly elected as the leader of Warwickshire county council during a meeting on Tuesday, which was picketed by protesters:Perhaps the new council leader would be better off securing the future of vital services by getting a budget in place.