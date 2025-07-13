Sunday, July 13, 2025
The growing number of children in poverty affected by two-child benefit cap
The Independent reports that new figures have revealed that more than 1.66 million children are living in households affected by the cap. This new data brings the total number of children affected by the cap since Labour came into power a year ago to 300,000:
New figures have revealed that more than 1.66 million children are living in households affected by the two-child benefit cap as campaigners ramp up calls for the controversial measure to be scrapped.
There are nearly 470,000 households facing benefit reductions due to the policy, the latest official figures from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) show, housing nearly 1.7 million children.
The government has faced intense pressure from campaigners, charities and opposition parties over the measure, which experts say is a chief driver of child poverty in the UK.
Ministers have so far resisted calls to scrap the Tory-era policy, with prime minister Keir Starmer saying it could only be done when fiscal conditions allow. Shortly after Labour’s landslide victory last July, seven of the parties MPs were suspended for voting with the SNP to scrap the cap.
Speculation has grown that the government may announce an end to the measure in autumn when it is due to publish its delayed child poverty strategy. Education secretary Bridget Phillipson said earlier this month that such a move was “not off the table,” adding that ministers are “looking at every lever” to reduce child poverty.
The two-child benefit cap prevents parents from claiming universal credit or tax credit for their third child. It was introduced by the Conservatives and came into place in April 2017. It only affects applies to children who were born after 6 April 2017.
The Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) said its analysis suggests an estimated 400,000 children would be lifted out of poverty immediately if the policy was scrapped, with 109 more children pulled into poverty by the measure every day.
The charity’s chief executive Alison Garnham said: “The government’s moral mission to tackle child poverty will make our country a better, stronger place, but families urgently need action not just words.
“Giving all kids the best start in life will be impossible until government scraps this brutal policy - and a year after the election families can’t wait any longer for the help they desperately need.”
Labour's inaction on this issue is a disgrace and has real consequences. Isnt it time they grew some cojones and started to live up to their 'Change' electiom slogan?
