Labour's reluctance to remove the two-child benefit cap, the single most important thing they can do to alleviate child poverty, continues to have repercussions.The Independent reports that new figures have revealed that more than 1.66 million children are living in households affected by the cap. This new data brings the total number of children affected by the cap since Labour came into power a year ago to 300,000:Labour's inaction on this issue is a disgrace and has real consequences. Isnt it time they grew some cojones and started to live up to their 'Change' electiom slogan?