The Guardian reports that Keir Starmer is under intense pressure from his most senior cabinet ministers and more than a third of MPs to move faster on recognising a Palestinian state in response to Israel withholding aid to starving civilians in Gaza.The paper says that the prime minister is facing a growing clamour to take action amid the international outcry over Israel’s actions, with charities saying that cases of severe malnutrition among children under five in Gaza City have tripled in the last two weeks.They add that Angela Rayner, the deputy prime minister, and Yvette Cooper, the home secretary, are understood to be among ministers who believe the government should take the lead on Palestinian statehood alongside France:The pressure on Starmer to act comes amongst a worsening situation in Gaza. As the paper reports, the medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières said that cases of severe malnutrition among children under five at its Gaza City clinic had tripled in the last two weeks and the UN World Food Programme said nearly a third of people in Gaza were not eating for days, with the hunger crisis having reached “new and astonishing levels of desperation”.The failure of the international community to act to stop the slaughter and starvation of innocent children and civilians in Gaza is a disgrace. Recognising the state of Palestine is one step, but arms supplies must also be stopped and action taken to by the UN to intervene if necessary.