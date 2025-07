Having sat through a meeting yesterday, scrutinising the draft Regional Transport plan for south west Wales, I can very much identify with the criticism being levied at the Welsh Transport Minister in the Senedd, that the Welsh Government has secured “literally nothing at all” in railway investment west of Cardiff from the UK Government’s recent spending review. Nation Cymru reports that the critcism came from Plaid Cymru’s Cefin Campbell during a scrutiny session on the work of Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Ken Skates:The fact remains that most of the schemes that are 'advanced' are concentrated in the South East of Wales. It is the same old story.