The Independent reports that Keir Starmer is facing another rebellion from his backbenchers over reforms to support for children with special needs in England, just days after he was forced into a humiliating climbdown on welfare cuts.The paper says that education secretary Bridget Phillipson has insisted that ministers are committed to reforming support for children with learning difficulties or disabilities, which currently costs £12bn a year, but has refused to rule out scrapping key documents that families rely on to guarantee specialist help:Having forced a climbdown by the government once, Labour MPs are now getting antsy and starting to assert themselves. If Starmer continues to pursue his blue Labour agenda there may well be many more rebellions.