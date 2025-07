Calling what is going on in Gaza genocide is quite controversial in some quarters but when even organisations based in Israel claim that this is what is going on then even those sceptics need to sit up and taken notice.The Guardian reports that two leading human rights organisations based in Israel, B’Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights, say their government is committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and the country’s western allies have a legal and moral duty to stop it.They add that in reports published on Monday, the two groups said Israel had targeted civilians in Gaza only because of their identity as Palestinians over nearly two years of war, causing severe and in some cases irreparable damage to Palestinian society:The UK has sat on the fence too long. It is time that Keir Starmer and the UK government made a stand against these actions by the Israeli government.