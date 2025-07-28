Monday, July 28, 2025
Facing the music over Brexit
The paper says that some of Europe’s top music festivals will feature half as many British acts as they did before Brexit this summer, as red tape continues to hammer the music industry.
They add that Sir Elton John is among those who have warned that the UK’s departure from the EU has caused a “logistical nightmare” and placed “leg irons” on travelling musicians:
Some of Europe’s top music festivals will feature half as many British acts as they did before Brexit this summer, as red tape continues to hammer the music industry.
Sir Elton John is among those who have warned that the UK’s departure from the EU has caused a “logistical nightmare” and placed “leg irons” on travelling musicians.
Last year he warned the issue risks jeopardising artists’ futures and the UK’s status as a cultural force, saying he was “horrified”.
Now new figures show fans in France, Spain, Germany and Denmark will miss out as the number of British acts on the bill in some of Europe’s biggest festivals plummets.
The analysis found that, on average, the number of British musicians who have played, or are scheduled to play, European festivals this summer has fallen by a quarter, compared to 2017-2019.
The study looked at four major music festivals: Benicassim in Valencia, Lollapalooza in Berlin, Rock en Seine in Paris, and Roskilde Festival in Denmark.
Overall Benicassim saw the biggest drop, with 58 per cent fewer British acts taking to the stage in Spain, the analysis by Best for Britain found.
Industry leaders and musicians have highlighted that increased paperwork and costs are still damaging opportunities, particularly to take up last-minute slots.
At the same time, British venue operators have warned of their struggle to attract EU-based artists.
Earlier this year hundreds of music industry professionals signed an open letter to Sir Keir Starmer and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen calling for action.
Naomi Smith, chief executive of Best for Britain, which campaigns for closer UK-EU ties, said: “From legends like the Beatles, Queen and David Bowie, via Britpop stars Oasis and Blur, to modern icons like Amy Winehouse, Adele and Raye, Britain is world famous for our incredible musical legacy – with live performances the lifeblood of the industry.
“Barriers for touring artists are bad news: for acts, audiences, and ultimately the UK’s vibrant £7.6bn music industry, meaning a further hit to our squeezed economy, not to mention the dimming effect on our soft power around the world. The government must urgently examine what scope there is to address these challenges – and work with our partners in Europe to implement solutions.”
This is another Brexit failure that the UK Labour government need to sort out.
