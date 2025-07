This was a huge issue at the time of the Brexit referendum, but according to this article in the Independent the problems caused to the music industry by the schism are still ongoing.The paper says that some of Europe’s top music festivals will feature half as many British acts as they did before Brexit this summer, as red tape continues to hammer the music industry.They add that Sir Elton John is among those who have warned that the UK’s departure from the EU has caused a “logistical nightmare” and placed “leg irons” on travelling musicians:This is another Brexit failure that the UK Labour government need to sort out.