The Guardian reports that personal information about more than 33,000 Afghans seeking relocation to the UK after the Taliban takeover was released in error by a defence official, with the Ministry of Defence trying for nearly two years to cover up the leak and its consequences.They add that fears that the individuals named would be at risk from reprisals from the Taliban led the previous government to set up a secret relocation scheme, the Afghan Response Route (ARR), involving 20,000 people at a cost in the order of £2bn.But the most astonishing thing about this whole story are the lengths that the government went to in an effort to cover up this whole mess, involving securing an unprecedented superinjunction in August 2023 preventing the leak and secret relocation scheme to be reported and denying those in the know to even disclose the existence of the court order:The safety of the individuals was of course paramount, but as Lewis Goodall of The Newsagents podcast reports , the government did not swing into action as one might expect to get these Afghans out of danger. Instead, they effectively sat on their hands:He has a valid point.