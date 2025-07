This week's publication of a major report into the water industry is significant for its wide ranging recommendations and its condemnation of the way that the whole sector has been managed and has been sucked dry of valuable resources since privatisation.As the Independent reports , the review, led by former Bank of England deputy governor Sir Jon Cunliffe, has recommended far-reaching changes to the way the water system is regulated, calling the current landscape "fragmented and overlapping", and suggesting that ministers should ditch Ofwat and simplify the system with a powerful regulator looking at every area.It also advised removing the regulatory roles of the Environment Agency and Natural England, which monitor the sector's impact on nature, such as companies illegally dumping sewage into waterways:The campaign group, We Own It , is particularly damning about the impact of privatisation on the environment and on consumer bills. They say that:Reading this litany of facts it is difficult to avoid the conclusion that our water industry has been pillaged of its resources over a twenty five year period, and that the only acceptable solution to these acts is to take it all back into public ownership.