Wales may not be getting the money it is entitled to for railway investment, nor is much, if any of the money being spent west of Cardiff, but there still remain unanswered questions as to the timetable for delivering the earmarked projects. Wales-on-line reports that there is currently no date for when rail improvements promised by the UK Government will start, nor any indication of where the first works will take place.All-in-all this funding announcement sounds rushed and not very well planned out. Given the previous track record of government railway projects, I will be surprised if there will be a single spade in the ground before the next Senedd election.