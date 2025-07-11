Friday, July 11, 2025
Details needed on Welsh rail investment
Wales-on-line reports that there is currently no date for when rail improvements promised by the UK Government will start, nor any indication of where the first works will take place.
The Treasury's paperwork said the following was being promised: "£300m for rail investment in Wales, including for the Burns Review stations, North Wales Level Crossing, Padeswood Sidings and Cardiff West Junction.
"This [spending review] and the upcoming 10-year infrastructure strategy will recognise Wales’ long-term infrastructure needs and will deliver at least £445m of rail enhancements to realise them."
But in terms of what will be delivered and when there was no more detail available then. In the following days we had tried to get details from the Welsh secretary, the Department for Transport, and the Treasury about what would take place when and exactly what the money was to be spent on.
The best we could get was from the Department for Transport (DFT). "We will be working with industry partners such as Network Rail and Transport for Wales in the coming months to agree the programme of further work to deliver the investment. This work will update will confirm the costs and delivery schedule for the overall programme," we were told.
Neither Network Rail nor Transport for Wales were able to give details and our questions were directed to the Welsh Government's transport minister, Ken Skates and our repeated requests to sit down with him to ask questions have also been unfulfilled.
"I think that's absolutely right because obviously the Welsh Rail Board has produced the priority list that went into the spending review to get that money They'll now look at how how it is delivered."
She was then asked by Mrs Jones if there was a "timeline for their timeline" and the Welsh secretary said there was not.
She added: "Not that I'm aware of. I know that work is starting on it pretty imminently and so I would hope it would not be too long because now we've got the funding secured, we've got to get on with delivering it.
All-in-all this funding announcement sounds rushed and not very well planned out. Given the previous track record of government railway projects, I will be surprised if there will be a single spade in the ground before the next Senedd election.
Comments: Post a Comment
<< Home
<< Home