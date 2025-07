Today is the fortieth anniversary of Richard Livsey winning the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election for the Liberal/SDP Alliance. It was a momentous win, against all the odds, and provided a solid base for the two parties, and later the merged party to build on within Wales.As the Journal of Liberal History recants, the by-election was caused by the death of the sitting Conservative MP Tom Hooson (a cousin of the former Liberal MP for Montgomery Emlyn Hooson:The BBC report that Labour might well have won the by-election, had it not been for a speech two nights before the poll in which the miners' leader, Arthur Scargill, demanded the right to choose the next chairman of the National Coal Board.Thet add that that reminder of the only recently ended miners' strike, along with tactical voting by Conservatives, were enough to put Mr Livsey over the top with a slim majority of just over 500 votes.