Saturday, July 19, 2025

Beware the white lady

Oystermouth Castle in Mumbles is by the far the most iconic of Swansea's castles. It was used as the residence of the Marcher Lords of Gower and was frequently under attack from the local Welsh.

In the twelfth century the castle was mainly owned by the first Earl of Warwick and his family. In 1203 the lordship of Gower was given to the de Breos family who ruled until the 1320s when it passed into the hands of the de Mowbray's via Alina de Breos who married John de Mowbray.

The de Mowbrays lost Gower to the Beauchamps for some time due to a legal decision and in 1461 it passed to the Herberts, the Somersets and then to the Dukes of Beaufort who held it until 1927 when it was transferred to Swansea Corporation. Currently it is the responsibility of the Swansea Council, with the Friends of Oystermouth Castle looking after the day to day running of the castle during the open season.

Famously, the castle is the home of the white lady, a ghost who, according to this site, is possibly Alina de Braose herself.

There have been a number of sightings over the year, many recorded on the Swansea Bay page. It doesnt sound like she is a particularly friendly spirit.
