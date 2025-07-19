Saturday, July 19, 2025
Beware the white lady
In the twelfth century the castle was mainly owned by the first Earl of Warwick and his family. In 1203 the lordship of Gower was given to the de Breos family who ruled until the 1320s when it passed into the hands of the de Mowbray's via Alina de Breos who married John de Mowbray.
The de Mowbrays lost Gower to the Beauchamps for some time due to a legal decision and in 1461 it passed to the Herberts, the Somersets and then to the Dukes of Beaufort who held it until 1927 when it was transferred to Swansea Corporation. Currently it is the responsibility of the Swansea Council, with the Friends of Oystermouth Castle looking after the day to day running of the castle during the open season.
Famously, the castle is the home of the white lady, a ghost who, according to this site, is possibly Alina de Braose herself.
There have been a number of sightings over the year, many recorded on the Swansea Bay page. It doesnt sound like she is a particularly friendly spirit.
