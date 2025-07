The Guardian reports that dozens of MPs have refused safety measures for their staff despite record levels of abuse and a spate of violent attacks, according to a group representing Commons workers.The paper says that staff employed by MPs have said that they have been put in “extremely dangerous” situations after a small number of parliamentarians “wilfully ignored” security advice:This is frankly disturbing. MPs have a duty to their staff, those who don't fulfill that duty should be named and shamed.