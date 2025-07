I don't actually know if Labour are finding it difficult to find candidates for next year's Senedd election, but Nation Cymru think that something is up , so I'm going to mention it.The news website says that members of Welsh Labour have been sent a reminder urging them to apply to be Senedd candidates, leading to speculation that the party may be struggling to put together a credible team for next May’s election:None of this is surprising, while it is entirely possible that Labour are struggling to fill all the places given their present poll ratings and the vagaries of the new system. Things may well get interesting.