A most unusual listed building
As this website states, Mumbles’ distinctive Big Apple has been one of the village’s most recognisable landmarks for generations – it has appeared on postcards, been painted by local artist Nick Holly and has even earned a mention on TripAdviser.
The building, which originally had a long stalk attached to its top, was built in the 1930s by the company Cidatone:
It promoted its apple drink with the slogan “Drink your apple a day!” There were several apple kiosks placed around Wales and England’s coastal towns as part of a wide promotional campaign, including one at Aberavon, Porthcawl, Trecco Bay and Barry. The Mumbles Big Apple is believed to be the only survivor, which makes it unique!
The concrete building has had a couple of mishaps to it along the way. In 2006 it was painted orange by pranksters. Then in 2009, a ford fiesta ran into its front causing extensive damage. After the accident, around 27,000 people backed a campaign on Facebook to safeguard its future, and it underwent specialist repairwork. At its reopening, the Assembly health minister and Gower AM at the time, Edwina Hart, cut the ribbon at the kiosk before handing out free apples.
In 2019, after a campaign by local supporters, the Big Apple was granted listed building status. Cadw described the elliptical building as having “special architectural interest” and was recognised as being an iconic feature from the heyday of seaside entertainment.
Ameco, the company which also runs the Mumbles Pier, now owns this rare and unusual example of a seaside kiosk and well known Mumbles landmark.
