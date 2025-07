I'm hoping to do one of these local historical posts every Saturday. This week I am focussing on Swansea's very own 'Big Apple'.As this website states , Mumbles’ distinctive Big Apple has been one of the village’s most recognisable landmarks for generations – it has appeared on postcards, been painted by local artist Nick Holly and has even earned a mention on TripAdviser.The building, which originally had a long stalk attached to its top, was built in the 1930s by the company Cidatone: