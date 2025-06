If any policy can pinpoint Nigel Farage's Reform party as Trump-lite then their proposal for a Britannia card is it.The Spectator reports that the party's attempt towin over ‘non-doms’ allegedly by Labour and Conservative governments will let wealthy foreigners pay a £250,000 fee to move to the UK, and live here exempt from all tax on their foreign assets.Reform says that the policy will raise between £1.5 and £2.5 billion annually, but the Spectator's anaysis of the data suggests it is more likely to cost around £34 billion over five years:So essentially, the proposal is to give huge tax breaks to the very rich, at the cost of tens of billions of pounds to public finances, leading to higher taxes for the rest of us and huge costs to services. It's almost as if Donald Trump and Elon Musk had concocted this policy for them.