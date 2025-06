The Independent has another angle on the Labour government's welfare cuts, reporting on a warning by the domestic violence charity Refuge and the Women’s Budget Group (WBG), that thousands of disabled women could find themselves trapped with abusers as a result of these changes.The paper says that the charities have issued a stark warning over the reforms, saying that in the long term, the cuts to vital funding for daily living costs for disabled people – which will impact all new claimants – will make it difficult for those at risk to flee abusive relationships:Even with the concessions, the impact of these cuts will be horrendous. Let's hope that those Labour rebels who are now considering backing the government will look at this again and vote the bill down.