The Mirror reports that the UK Government will finally tear up the "shameful" 200 year old laws criminalising rough sleepers.They say that deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner has announced she will abolish the Vagrancy Act, which makes rough sleeping illegal in England and Wales:This is a matter that Liberal Democrats MP, Layla Moran has been campaigning on for some time , as have many homeless charities, so it is very welcome. As she said five years ago:It's abolition is long overdue.