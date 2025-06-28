Spent a lovely day at the City of St David's yesterday and the magnificent cathedral. I haven't been there for about five years and, apart from some new housing estates on the outskirts. it hasn't changed one bit.On display was the first Welsh translation of the bible from 1588.I hadn't realised either that the tomb of Edmund Tudor was situated there either. The brass on top is a copy of that stripped off by Oliver Cromwell's men in the 1640s.The renovation work inside the cathedral is very impressive. There are also a number of poems displayed by Sion Aled Owen. I particularly enjoyed this one called the Accidental Pilgrim:I don’t know why you’ve arrivedWhether just because we’re there,Or out of faith’s determination,Like the myriads who came beforeTo earn celestial favour.But no, it can’t have been always have that, a frigid spiritual transaction,The miles, the blistered steps, from horizon to horizonTo pay for paradiseThere had to be a frissioning of soulsIn tired hasteThe last mile to Glyn Rhosyn,Surprised by the sudden sightOf journey’s end almost at journey’s end.At least the last mile was down hill.And here you areDiverted by curiosity from the Coastal Path,Seeking some solace on a vacation rainy dayOr on a taster tour from your shipGranted an hour to inherit centuries.Or coming with heart already aflameTo claim the shrine’s promise.No matter.Here you will find croesoAnd a whiff of heaven,Not for sale,Not to be auctioned for your deserving deeds,But freeAs in truth it ever was.Welcome, pilgrim,By intent or ‘just looking’ chance.