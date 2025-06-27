







The



The compromises, which are understood to include moderating the bill to make it easier for people with multiple impairments to claim disability benefits, were offered during a tense day of talks in Downing Street.



They would mark a major reversal from Starmer, who had insisted for weeks he would not change course, but appears to have been forced to back down after more than 120 Labour MPs threatened to kill the bill.



One of those leading the opposition to the bill said: “They’ve offered massive concessions, which should be enough to get the bill over the line at second reading.”



Other, more hardline rebels were urging their centrist colleagues not to drop their objections, but with ministers insisting they would hold the vote on Tuesday, more moderate MPs were understood to be backing the government’s proposals.



However, these MPs salve their conscience, the reality is that the watered down bill will still hit those in receipt of PIP hard, many of them in work and reliant on the benefit to make ends meet. It is not a good look for a Labour government. It is long-standing tactic by governments through the ages when faced with serious rebellions, making changes without altering the thrust of the legislation.The Guardian reports that leading rebels told the paper that they had been promised significant changes to the planned cuts that could cost the government several billion pounds over the next few years but look set to shore up the prime minister’s precarious authority:However, these MPs salve their conscience, the reality is that the watered down bill will still hit those in receipt of PIP hard, many of them in work and reliant on the benefit to make ends meet. It is not a good look for a Labour government.

Watchers of parliamentary controversies will be suffering a severe case of déjà vu today, after Keir Starmer offered his rebellious backbenchers “massive concessions” on the controversial welfare bill in the hope of securing their vote at second reading on Tuesday.