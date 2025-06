It is long-standing tactic by governments through the ages when faced with serious rebellions, making changes without altering the thrust of the legislation.The Guardian reports that leading rebels told the paper that they had been promised significant changes to the planned cuts that could cost the government several billion pounds over the next few years but look set to shore up the prime minister’s precarious authority:However, these MPs salve their conscience, the reality is that the watered down bill will still hit those in receipt of PIP hard, many of them in work and reliant on the benefit to make ends meet. It is not a good look for a Labour government.