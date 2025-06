Why do newspapers have to couch everything in militaristic terms? The Independent reports that Rachel Reeves is facing a cabinet revolt over her spending review amid fears departmental cuts will lead to key manifesto spending promises being ditched.The paper says that this is being described as a “proxy war”, one in which the chancellor is facing a push to consider taxes on the wealthy instead of cuts before she outlines her government spending plans next weekThey add that room for manoeuvre is further restricted by an expectation that the government will U-turn on cancelling winter fuel payments for millions of pensioners, as well as ending the two-child benefit cap, which could cost Ms Reeves as much as £5bn:However, it is described I think I'm going to get some popcorn in.