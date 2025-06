What happens over the summer will determine whether Reeves has got it right or not.

It only took twenty-four hours after Chancellor, Rachel Reeves sat down in the House of Commons in the wake of delivering the outcome of her comprehensive spending review, for the UK economy to kick back with some serious questions as to how sustainable her plans really are.The first sign of this was the news that the Office for National Statistics had reported gross domestic product fell by 0.3 per cent in April, compared with growth of 0.2 per cent the previous month, marking the biggest contraction since October 2023. This has now led to a warning by the influential Institute for Fiscal Studies that any more bad economic news will “almost certainly” spark fresh tax rises. They have claimed that Council tax will already have to rise at its fastest rate in a generation, adding to concerns that the chancellor has left herself with little room for manoeuvre a day after she unveiled her spending plans for the rest of the parliament:There are also doubts whether the review will deliver what it promises. Most of the uplift in expenditure has gone to health and defence, with other departments getting little or nothing. The failure to address the growing crisis in higher education is particularly concerning. The capital investment is welcome, but the story on revenue expenditure is different.The increases in health spending well make very little difference without a significant investment in social care to relieve the pressure on hospitals, while here in Wales Ministers are going to have to make some difficult choices just before the next Senedd elections, that could see imflation-busting council tax increases.As for the investment in rail, the capital money for Welsh railways is spread over ten years and comes nowhere near what we are owed in Barnett consequentials from HS2 and other English projects.