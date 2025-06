The Guardian reports on comments by a senior civil servant that Home Office staff are concerned about the “absurd” decision to ban Palestine Action under UK anti-terrorism laws:The paper reports the response of Palestine Action, who argue thatThey have a valid point about the government seeking to stifle non-violent protest. There are already laws in place that can punish those who destroy or damage government property. Instead, the Labour government has planted both feet onto a very slippery slope.On the publicly available criteria for this action, they would also have proscribed the suffragettes, Greenpeace, the Greenham Common women and a host of other groups, including farmers protesting fuel prices and the Country Landowners Association, all intent on changing public policy through direct, non-violent action. That is not a democratic approach.