The Independent reports that record high levels of child poverty has led to demand for help from baby banks from parents struggling to feed their children surging by more than one-third in a year.The paper says that as the cost of living continues to rise, a growing number of families are having to turn to baby banks, with new data showing that more than 3.5 million essential items were handed out in 2024, including nappies, clothes and cots – an increase of 143 per cent on the previous year:This situation is a direct result of Tory inaction and neglect but the fact that a Labour government has not taken immediate action to alleviate the problem by abolishing the two-child benefit cap and are still umming and arrhing over how to tackle child poverty is a disgrace. This cannot be allowed to continue, measures have to be put in place now to deal with child poverty.