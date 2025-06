The Independent reports that Nigel Farage’s claim that Reform UK is the “party of workers” has been called into question as figures show his plans to slash taxes would benefit the richest most.The paper says that the Reform leader has sought to entice Labour voters to his cause by outlining up to £80bn of welfare and tax handouts without saying how he would fund them, however economists have warned that these pledges are unfunded, would cause economic chaos, and would benefit top earners far more than those on the lowest incomes:So very much like Donald Trump, then.