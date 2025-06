Back to Mumbles and a little known corner of All Saints Church, which contains the grave of Thomas Bowdler, a man I first came across while studying for my English Literature A Level.As this website recounts Thomas Bowdler received notoriety as a 19th century English author of "The Family Shakespeare," volumes of William Shakespeare's work rewritten in a more polite language for the Victorian English public.Effectively he expurgated all the rude words of Shakespeare saying:The word "Bowdlerised" was coined in 1836, after his death.His last work was an expurgation of Edward Gibbon's Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire, published posthumously in 1826 under the supervision of his nephew and biographer, Thomas Bowdler the Younger.My encounter with the man came when our English teacher instructed us to restore the deleted parts of Hamlet in the school textbooks, dictating the passages we were to write as he did so.I was astonished therefore, after settling in Swansea, to discover Bowdler's grave while researching a walking tour of Mumbles. The inscription is faded but the find-a-grave website renders it as follows: