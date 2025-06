It seems that the more we see of Reform the more chaotic they become. The Mirror reports that the party's chairman has hit out at a "dumb" PMQs question asked by the party's newly elected MP.They say that Sarah Pochin, who was elected in last month's Runcorn by-election, yesterday demanded the government ban the burka face covering, the problem is that this is not actually party policy:This row escalated during the day with the Guardian reporting that Zia Yusuf has now resigned as the chair of Reform UK. Yusuf, who is a donor and businessman, said he was resigning after less than a year in the job because he did not believe working to get a Reform government elected was a good use of his time.The paper says that his departure is a blow to Nigel Farage as he tries to professionalise his rapidly growing party, with political rivals saying it shows the Reform leader cannot work with other senior figures without falling out:Given that Yusuf and Fried have been leading the so-called efficiency drive in Reform-led councils this is a major blow to their agenda. It isn't helped by the Reform deputy leader, Richard Tice announcing that new employees in the ten councils now controlled by Reform will not be allowed to join the Local Government Pension Schem e and that existing staff already in the scheme will get lower pay rises to compensate for their pensions.As such a move is likely to be illegal and lead to widespread strike action, one has to conclude that it isn't just the call for a burka ban that is dumb.