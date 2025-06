The Guardian reports that Ministers have asked the British Council to draw up spending plans that would force it to close in as many as 60 countries in the latest sign of the impact of Keir Starmer’s decision to cut the aid budget.The paper adds that the scenarios are the same as those that have been demanded of the BBC World Service, and would mean the council having to shut completely in large parts of the world:Unsurprisingly, the council’s financial crisis is causing alarm among politicians and military chiefs, who say its activities boost Britain’s national security:These cuts may be easy to make and possibly popular in a superficial way, but the ramifications of this approach, at a time when the USA is pulling back from its overseas commitments, could have serious consequences for UK foreign policy.All the government is doing is offering opportunities for the likes of China and Russia to extend their influence around the world.