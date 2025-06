The Guardian reports that legal analysis of the government's new planning bill has found that more than 5,000 of England’s most sensitive, rare and protected natural habitats are at high risk of being destroyed by development as a result of the legislation.The paper says that it has examined the threat the bill poses to 5,251 areas known as nature’s “jewels in the crown”, leading to some of the country’s most respected wildlife charities calling for a key part of the bill to be scrapped:We need new homes, but not at any cost, and in this case the cost of developing these sites is too high. The government can meet its targets without them.