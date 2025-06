On International Women’s Day 2024, Friday 8th March, Swansea’s newest park was officially named Amy Dillwyn Park celebrating the lady's extraordinary life and her contribution to the economic wellbeing and civic life of city.As Swansea Council's website explains , Amy Dillwyn was born in 1845, the daughter of industrialist Lewis Llewelyn Dillwyn. On her father's death in 1892 she inherited the Llansamlet Spelter Works, along with considerable debts. They say that in the male-dominated world of commerce and industry, she made the courageous decision to run the company herself, saving the jobs of 300 employees in the process. Despite everything, by 1899 she had paid off all the debts and Dillwyn and Co. was turning a profit:It is only fitting that she should be remembwered in this way.