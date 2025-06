The Guardian reports that more than 300 Foreign Office staff have been told to consider resigning after they wrote a letter over fears the government had become complicit in Israel’s alleged war crimes in Gaza.The paper says that this is the fourth internal letter from staff about the offensive in Gaza, which started in October 2023 in response to Hamas’s deadly attack on Israel:Being civil servants of course, foreign office staff are there to do the bidding of their political masters, but their concerns about the direction of UK policy are legitimate and need to be listened to.