The Guardian reports that former military leaders are urging the UK government to widen its definition of national security to include climate, food and energy measures in advance of a planned multibillion-pound boost in defence spending.The paper says that with the defence budget rising to 2.5% of GDP by 2027 – three years earlier than planned – and an ambition to reach 3%, the government is being urged to broaden its definition of what constitutes “national security” to include food, energy and water security as well as measures to protect communities from flooding, extreme heat and sea level rises:If anything, this intervention underlines the need for a holistic approach to defence. Pushback against climate change measures by the likes of Reform and the abandonment of soft power through cuts to overseas aid, all serve to undermine our national security. Let's hope that the defence review recognises that and addresses it.