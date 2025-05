It's almost as if Donald Trump is dictating their agenda. A total of 677 councillors controlling ten councils and two elected Mayors, facing huge funding challenges, massive school and social care pressures, and deteriorating infrastructure but Reform's first priority appears to be tackling their anti-woke agenda.The Independent reports that Andrea Jenkyns’ vow to get rid of council diversity officers as one of her first acts as the new Reform mayor for Lincolnshire has fallen flat after it emerged that the county council doesn’t employ any.The paper says that Nigel Farage and Dame Andrea have put getting rid of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) officers at the top of their agenda as they impose their own version of Elon Musk’s cost-cutting Doge on the county:Catchy slogans, hate and prejudice do not solve the real world problems faced by people throughout the UK. Maybe Reform will start to learn this as they begin to grapple with the task they have taken on.