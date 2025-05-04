Sunday, May 04, 2025
Trump-lite
The Independent reports that Andrea Jenkyns’ vow to get rid of council diversity officers as one of her first acts as the new Reform mayor for Lincolnshire has fallen flat after it emerged that the county council doesn’t employ any.
The paper says that Nigel Farage and Dame Andrea have put getting rid of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) officers at the top of their agenda as they impose their own version of Elon Musk’s cost-cutting Doge on the county:
They doubled down on the promise at a rally in Kent last night where Ms Jenkyns and Mr Farage were among a line of leading speakers as part of Reform’s “war on woke”.
Ms Jenkyns said: “We are going to have a Lincolnshire Doge. We are going to ensure that we get rid of diversity officers because amazingly Lincolnshire County Council is now Reform controlled. That is a historic moment.”
However, The Independent has seen a freedom of information answer from Lincolnshire County Council, where Reform now has a majority, stating: “Lincolnshire County Council does not employ any diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) officers.”
The council had been asked how many DEI officers it employed and what their salaries were. The answer was issued in March just before the local election campaign began in the county.
Catchy slogans, hate and prejudice do not solve the real world problems faced by people throughout the UK. Maybe Reform will start to learn this as they begin to grapple with the task they have taken on.
