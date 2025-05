Not enough women are commemorated with statues or blue plaques, so it is encouraging that there is now a plaque in Mumbles honouring the heroisim of two sisters back on the morning of the 'Great Storm' of January 1883. Swansea Counci's website tells us that the sisters were the daughters of Mumbles lighthouse keeper, Abraham Ace. It says that the sisters were two 'ordinary' yet 'extraordinary' young women, who, in 1883, heroically risked their lives, in attempting to save members of the crew of the Mumbles lifeboat, Wolverhampton:Clement Scott's rather pedestrian verse can be read here . The text of Maura Dooley's poem doesn't appear to be online, but you can apparently be read it in her collection 'Sound barrier: poems, 1982-2002' I also reference the event in my poem 'Mumbles', which can be read in my collection: 'The Statue of Ghosts: Selected Poems'