In the words of the chant directed at their opponents by football supporters when their team is winning, 'It gone all quiet over there?' Reform may have come out of Thursday's elections controlling ten councils and two mayoral offices, but they achieved this on only 31% of the votes cast. It was only the fact that support for all the other parties was so fragmented that made this possible.An analysis by John Curtice for the BBC identifies that the vagaries of the first past the post system were magnified by this fragmentation leaving Farage's acolytes with far more seats that they would normally win with such a small share of the vote:Up until now Farage has been pretty vocal about the need for electoral reform, suddenly he has gone all quiet on the subject. I wonder why.