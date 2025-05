The bright spark in Number 10 Downing Street who had the idea to invoke the ghost of Enoch Powell in the Prime Minister's speech on immigration has a lot to answer for. Well that is what many Labour members and MPs seem to think anyway,The Guardian reports that Keir Starmer is facing severe opposition from Labour MPs and employers over his immigration shift, while social media feeds are burning with the indignation of many Labour members and supporters who are incredulous and despairing at the fact that the Labour Party is now positioning itself on the Farage wing of UK politics:Labour are even prepared to question the orthodox view of sensible economists that immigration is good for the economy as it helps us to fill important jobs and keeps things moving. The paper says thatAt least there is one sensible view being expessed by a senior politician. My thanks to Liberal England for highlighting this post by Liberal Democrat MP Alistair Carmichael, He says:I agree.