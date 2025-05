Nigel Farage and his limited company may consider themselves to be disruptors and that could well be getting them good poll ratigns, but with success comes scrutiny, and that is going to hurt.The Guardian reports that the Institute for Fiscal Studies has said Reform UK’s plans to raise the threshold for paying income tax to £20,000 would cost between £50bn and £80bn:Meanwhile, the Independent tells us that Labour has called on Nigel Farage to take action after an image emerged from a Reform local election stunt depicting female cabinet ministers as cows in an abattoir:With Reform now in charge of numerous local councils this may just be the start of the embarrassing blunders, revealing the reality of Farage's party, while the uncosted promises continue to flow. The only question is whether these revelations will actually dent Reform's poll `ratings.