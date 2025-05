The Independent reports that Keir Starmer is under growing pressure from his own MPs and political opponents to reverse his decision to strip 10 million pensioners of winter fuel payments following Labour's losses in the local elections last week.They add that there is also speculation that the prime minister could soon be forced to reshuffle his cabinet, with question marks over whether Rachel Reeves can survive as chancellor. I would have thought that moving Reeves to another job would be a prerequisite for any u-turn on winter fuel payments and benefit cuts:There is clearly unrest in the ranks of the Parliamentary Labour Party. How Starmer reacts to that could define his premiership.