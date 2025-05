Daniel James Comprehensive School, which housed the chair used by the poet when he frequented the Kings Head, closed some years ago and is to be demolished, to be replaced with a brand new Catholic Comprehensive School in a few years time.

This article in Wales-on-line gives me an excuse to talk about one of Wales'most famous hymn writers, Daniel James, known also as Gwyrosydd.They report that pupils have helped to choose the name of a new 350-place special school in Swansea as Ysgol Calon Lan, in recognition of the Welsh hymn penned by Daniel James in the 1890s and set to the music of John Hughes, both of whom lived in Swansea. Calon Lan translates as Pure Heart, which seems an entirely appropriate name for this school.As the Calon Lan Centre website relates , Daniel James was born on 23rd January 1848 and was one of five children born to Daniel and Mary who were married at Mynyddbach Chapel (pictured) in 1844. The family lived in Llangyfelach Road, Treboeth, Swansea:This will be the third school in the Mynyddbach ward to be named in honour of Daniel James, one of the others being Gwyrosydd School.