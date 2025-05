Update: there is a useful summary of the deal here

Whatever the Daily Mail, Daily Express and the other right wing press may be saying in sharing Nigel Farage's outrage, Starmer's deal with the EU is a welcome step forward in restoring some commonsense in our relations with the EU and in putting our economy back on some kind of track after the disaster that was Brexit. According to the Guardian , Number 10 Downing Street believe that this deal will add £9bn to the UK economy and lower food prices. That will have to be seen of course, but irrespective of the final impact, the deal does achieve some important changes to the way we interact with our neighbours.Starmer claims that the deal will pave the way for the removal of checks on British food exports, allowing everything from the “great British burger to shellfish” to be sold again with ease in the EU:Importantly, this agreement will better regularise the movement of goods between the British mainland and Northern Ireland, effectively removing most of the messy restrictions imposed as part of Boris Johnson's negotiated deal and helping to strengthen the Good Friday Agreement.The only problem with this deal is that it does not go far enough in repairing the damage caused by Farage and his Brexit fellow travellers. The deal adds just £9bn to UK national income by 2040, or around 0.2% of GDP, this compares with the loss to GDP caused by Brexit estimated at 20 times that, or 4% of GDP, by the Office for Budget Responsibility.