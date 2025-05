The Independent reports that the Government suffered a resounding defeat in the House of Lords for the third time over copyright protection for creative industries against artificial intelligence.The paper says that peers voted 287 to 118, a majority of 169, to amend the Data (Use and Access) Bill, echoing concerns raised by prominent artists like Sir Elton John and Sir Paul McCartney about AI companies using copyrighted material without consent:This is an important issue and clearly the House of Lords feel strongly enough to take things all the way. Surely it is time for the government to come up with some sort of compromise.