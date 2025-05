The Mirror reports that MPs have warned Ministers that the cost of not taking urgent action to fix the “broken” social care system and to understand the hidden costs means that the impact on the NHS, unpaid carers and other services will far outweigh the price of any potentially expensive solutions to the crisis.Their report said that the current inadequate system is putting “unsustainable pressure” on unpaid carers who are being forced to provide care worth £184 billion a year - "equivalent to a second NHS”, while local authority budgets are "buckling under the pressure” of an increasingly "high price for a failing system", with costs eating up money that could be spent on other things, such as fixing potholes, keeping libraries open and providing youth services:This is a crisis that the present government inherited, but for the sake of everybody involved they can't delay fixing it much longer.