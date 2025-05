Across mamy areas of England today, voters will be going to the polls to elect county councils or regional mayors, however there are still concerns that the sort of election interference with fake stories and narratives on polling day which marred the Brexit referendum is still a threat in the UK.The Independent reports that with the elections possibly giving Nigel Farage’s Reform greater legitimacy and a local government base to build on, there are calls for an urgent change in the law to deal with misinformation going online when people go to the polls:Personally, I am not adverse to this change, but I am not convinced that the traditional media is geared up to respond in this way, nor that they have the will to do so. They certainly didn't the Brexit referendum when they were allowed to.