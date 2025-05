With Labour kow-towing to Farage by clamping down on immigration, and with the Tories rapidly losing all sense of reality. there is at least one political party who are prepared to stand up to Reform's Trump-lite agenda.The Guardian reports that the Liberal Democrats have set up an internal “Reform watch” system to monitor Nigel Farage’s party in local government, with Ed Davey saying Labour and the Conservatives are too scared of the threat from Reform to hold it to account.The paper says that as well as gaining more than 160 councillors and taking control of three new councils, the Lib Dems are the biggest party in three others, and in four areas came second to Reform – which will be the core of the monitoring project, intended to scrutinise Reform’s mayors as well as councils:It is absolutely essential that Reform are properly held to account for the way they are running the councils they gained earlier this month. With the media apparently too afraid to do the job, it falls to the Lib Dems to take up the cudgel.