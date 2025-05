The Guardian reports that more than 40 Labour MPs have warned the prime minister that planned disability cuts are “impossible to support” and have called for a pause and change in direction.The paper says that the letter from parliamentarians spanning the new intake and veterans, and from the left and right of the party, has set Keir Starmer up for the biggest rebellion of his premiership when the House of Commons votes on the measures next month:Starmer could brazen it out of course with his huge majority, but it's a big risk. We will have to see what he decides to do.