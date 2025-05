The Guardian reports that the Welsh first minister and leader of the Welsh Labour party has said that she is “losing patience” with UK Labour and made it clear she was “tacking to the left” as she tries to counter a growing threat from Reform UK and Plaid Cymru.The paper says Eluned Morgan told them that she wanted Keir Starmer to rethink policy changes on welfare and the winter fuel allowance, and described the Labour party as a “messy family”:Welsh Labour's problem is that these are just words. Those people who have been deprived of their winter fuel allowance, or their disability benefit, those who are facing losing their business or their job because of the increase in employers' national insurance payments, or who are struggling to pay massive energy and council tax bills while public services deteriorate around them, or those children slipping into poverty because of the two-child benefit cap won't give a damn whether Eluned Morgan is tacking left or not.People will vote next year in accordance with their lived experience, and Welsh Labour will need to do a lot more than talk about a complicated family to change that.