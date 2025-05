The Independent reports that net migration to the UK almost halved last year, new figures have revealed, sparking concerns over a worker shortage in the UK.The paper says that the Office for National Statistics said 948,000 people came to Britain in 2024, with 519,000 leaving in the year to December 2024:The government may well believe that cutting migration is a good news story but there are consequences for public services. They need to be careful what they wish for.