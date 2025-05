The BBC reports that care sector bosses have warned that care homes could be forced to close over proposed immigration law changes.The warning comes after a new UK government white paper proposed care workers on sponsored visas would need to remain in the UK for 10 years before gaining the right to live and work here indefinitely - double the current requirement of five years:The wider ramifications of Starmers Enoch-Powell-tribute-Act are just beginning to be understood, but what is already clear is that the clampdown on immigration will badly hit the care and health sector, who are already struggling to attract and retain staff.