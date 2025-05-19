Monday, May 19, 2025
Care homes under threat after Labour policy change
BBC reports that care sector bosses have warned that care homes could be forced to close over proposed immigration law changes.
The warning comes after a new UK government white paper proposed care workers on sponsored visas would need to remain in the UK for 10 years before gaining the right to live and work here indefinitely - double the current requirement of five years:
According to Social Care Cymru, around 88,000 people work in Wales' care sector, with approximately 15% to 20% coming from overseas.
Oakville Care Homes, which operates four homes across south Wales, employs more than 200 staff - 65% of whom are from overseas.
"It's going to have a drastic effect," according to Mahesh Patel, one of the company's general managers.
"I wouldn't be surprised if many care homes eventually close. It will have a huge impact on local health boards and local authorities.
"We've had lots of meetings with staff - it's been quite upsetting for them. Some managers have been in tears."
Mr Patel said he has had meetings with companies this week to arrange recruitment banners to display outside its homes.
"We have to act now, given the number of staff we could potentially lose in the next 12 months," he added.
Caron Group, which runs 18 homes, said more than 50% of its workforce are on sponsorship visas.
At Ely Court Care Home in Cardiff fears are shared, with staff concerned about the impact on the services they provide to residents.
General manager Rebecca Roberts said the proposal would have a "huge impact on the whole industry".
"Changing the employment route makes it harder for us to recruit and retain the staff needed to provide high-quality care," Ms Roberts said.
"It's not just about numbers - it's about the expertise we're losing.
"More and more homes will struggle to find staff, and that will have a knock-on effect across the entire care sector in Wales."
The wider ramifications of Starmers Enoch-Powell-tribute-Act are just beginning to be understood, but what is already clear is that the clampdown on immigration will badly hit the care and health sector, who are already struggling to attract and retain staff.
The wider ramifications of Starmers Enoch-Powell-tribute-Act are just beginning to be understood, but what is already clear is that the clampdown on immigration will badly hit the care and health sector, who are already struggling to attract and retain staff.
