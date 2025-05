And so it starts. Reports say that several of Reform's new intake of councillors were in shock after winning their seat. Many had not expected to win, others had well-paid jobs that would now be compromised by their new role, and, of course none of them were prepared for the task ahead and the responsibilities they are taking on.It is no surprise therefore that already there have been one or two casualties. The BBC, for example reports that the newly-elected Reform councillor for Newark West, Desmond Clarke, has resigned from Nottinghamshire County Council following election on May 1st, triggering a by-election.His resignation has been criticised by Conservative group leader and former council leader Sam Smith who said:Meanwhile, Donna Edmunds, who was elected in Hodnet in Shropshire, has quit Reform UK after she was suspended over a social media post just days after being elected. As the Independent reports , she was suspended for writing on Twitter that she was planning to defect from the party after the local elections:It's popcorn season.